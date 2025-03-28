Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.
In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Trading Down 0.9 %
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
F.N.B. Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
