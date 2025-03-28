Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.9 %

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $17.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.