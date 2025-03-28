Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in FuboTV by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. This represents a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FuboTV Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. FuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.02.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

