Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,960,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $53.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.4978 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

