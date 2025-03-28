iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.