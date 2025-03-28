iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $833.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

