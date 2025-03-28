iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.