iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $894.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

