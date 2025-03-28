Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.18. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 234,118 shares changing hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

