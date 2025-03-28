Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and traded as high as $46.71. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 14,522 shares.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
