London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.49 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,679 shares traded.

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 20.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.76 million, a PE ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.49.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

