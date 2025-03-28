Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.79. Medicure shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Medicure Stock Down 11.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.90.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

