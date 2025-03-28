Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. abrdn plc increased its position in Moderna by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

