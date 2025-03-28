Morgan Stanley Cuts Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target to $19.00

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

PR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

NYSE PR opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,487,000 after buying an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Permian Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $431,676,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.