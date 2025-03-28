National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Amundi raised its holdings in National Bank by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

