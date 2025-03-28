Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.