Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 55.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $234,408.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,515.10. This trade represents a 41.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,733.86. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,196 shares of company stock worth $3,144,160. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 314.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $35.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

