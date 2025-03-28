Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,452 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,724,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 411,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

