Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. The trade was a 45.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

