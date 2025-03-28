Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.