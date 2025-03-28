Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.