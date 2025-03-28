Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 110,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $35.84 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

