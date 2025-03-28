Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,161,000 after buying an additional 1,886,716 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at $24,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,205,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

FA stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

