Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 26,952 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXE. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.97. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

