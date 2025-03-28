Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,742 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Alcoa by 41.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 628,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4,023.0% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after buying an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $6,366,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AA opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

