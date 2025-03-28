Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 4,492 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Quarry LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

