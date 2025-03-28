Natixis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,060 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,818. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $373,879.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,564.48. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,391 shares of company stock worth $2,172,927 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.