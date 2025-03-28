Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,493 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amentum alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Insider Activity

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amentum

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.