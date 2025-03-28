Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,818 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $11,967,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 759,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 291,258 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 253,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NOMD opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

