Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UMC opened at $6.64 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

