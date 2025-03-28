Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CENTA opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

