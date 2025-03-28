Natixis Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,669 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 398,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $62,199,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.75. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

