Natixis Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,159,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

