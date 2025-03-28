Natixis Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Alamos Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

