Natixis Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Moderna by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,360 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

MRNA stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

