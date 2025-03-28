Natixis Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKX opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

