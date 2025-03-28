Natixis Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,891,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after buying an additional 91,988 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $19.85 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,313.44. This represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

