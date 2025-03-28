Natixis Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of AEG stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

