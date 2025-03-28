Natixis Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Select Medical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

SEM stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

