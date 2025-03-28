Natixis Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.1 %

HOG stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

