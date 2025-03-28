Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $418,901,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,476,000 after purchasing an additional 878,705 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,399,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hayward by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,355,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 341,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,380,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 201,116 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

