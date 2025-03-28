Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $389,000 in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get Cadre alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.