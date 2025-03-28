Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $498,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

UCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

