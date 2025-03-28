Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $577,000 in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Birkenstock Holding plc has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

