Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $166,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

