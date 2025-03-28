Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $34.50 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 683.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.