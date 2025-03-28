Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

NYSE:CON opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

