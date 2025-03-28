Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $297,492.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,721. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $84,597.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,319.72. The trade was a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,889 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

