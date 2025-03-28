Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

BE stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

