Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,876.86. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,009 shares of company stock worth $949,578. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.