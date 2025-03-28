Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 8,047 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cohu by 331.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

