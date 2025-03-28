Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 8,393 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Finally, FFG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 1,650,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.90 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

